Crews responding to fire at Johnny’s Navajo Hogan restaurant in Colorado Springs

Crews respond to a fire at Johnny’s Navajo Hogan Tuesday morning. / Courtesy Colorado Springs Fire Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Crews are on the scene of a fire at Johnny’s Navajo Hogan restaurant in Colorado Springs Tuesday morning.

Fire crews said the fire was first reported in the basement of the building on North Nevada Avenue.

The fire department shared photos showing smoke coming from the building.

2817 N NEVADA AV JOHNNYS NAVAJO HOGAN. Fire reported in the basement. Northbound Nevada is closed at Polk St pic.twitter.com/m9iCxEXzEh — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 12, 2021

Northbound Nevada Avenue is closed at Polk Street as crews fight the fire.

The iconic restaurant and bar, built to resemble a hogan, opened as a roadhouse in 1935 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1990.

