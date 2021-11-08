Crews respond to apartment fire near Memorial Park Monday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — Crews responded to an apartment fire on South Union Boulevard late Monday morning.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), around 10 a.m., the Engine 23 crew responded to 825 S Union Blvd. for reports of smoke coming from an apartment window.

Firefighters began performing ladder rescues from the 3rd floor, bringing two people down who were unable to get out of the building.

Update- Fire is out. Firefighters brought 2 people down ladders that were unable to get out of their apartment. Multiple people are being evaluated for smoke inhalation but none have been transported at this time. Unknown cause of fire. Investigators are on scene now pic.twitter.com/LJk0D7KutJ — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 8, 2021

Around 10:50 a.m. CSFD tweeted that the fire was out. No cause for the fire has been released at this time.

Crews say no one has been transported to the hospital but multiple people are being evaluated for smoke inhalation. The incident is still under investigation.

