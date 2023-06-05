UPDATE: MONDAY 6/5/2023 10:00 p.m.

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A dog was rescued from a burning shed in Fountain on Monday after the City of Fountain said fire trucks got stuck in the mud while attempting to respond.

According to a spokesperson from the City, numerous emergency calls were received just before 7 p.m. reporting an outbuilding with visible smoke and flames. Crews responded to the area of C and S Road and Link Road, where they found a shed fully engulfed in flames.

Crews had to make their way toward the shed up a hill, the spokesperson said, and due to heavy rain and wet weather recently, two trucks became stuck in the mud and crews had to step back and reassess their approach.

The Fountain Streets Department was contacted and brought gravel out to line the hill, allowing crews to make it up the hill to the fire, where they discovered a dog was inside the burning building. Thankfully, the dog was rescued and is fine, the City said.

The structure is a total loss, and the cause of the fire is undetermined. The fire is not out as of 10 p.m. Monday, though it is contained. Crews will remain on scene mopping up for several hours, the City said.

Courtesy: City of Fountain

ORIGINAL STORY: Crews respond to structure fire in Fountain

MONDAY 6/5/2023 9:38 p.m.

Fire crews in Fountain responded to a structure fire on Monday, June 5.

The City of Fountain tweeted about the fire just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday, and said crews were responding to the area of C & S Road and Link road for a structure fire.

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Andrea Vazquez

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Andrea Vazquez

FOX21 News has a crew at the scene and will provide updates when more information becomes available.