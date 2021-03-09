Crews respond to small grass fire in Colorado Springs homeless camp

Crews respond to a grass fire in the area of Highway 24 and Las Vegas Street Tuesday morning. / Mike Duran – FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Crews responded to a small grass fire in a homeless camp in southern Colorado Springs Tuesday morning, according to the fire department.

The fire started around 10:40 a.m. in the area of Highway 24 and Las Vegas Street. Smoke was visible from a distance.

Firefighters said the fire burned less than an acre and was knocked down in under 15 minutes. There was no threat to structures.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene at MLK/HWY24 for a small #grassfire. No threat to structures at this time. pic.twitter.com/XlavQDUaKZ — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 9, 2021

Firefighters said no one was at the scene when they arrived. They’re still working to determine the cause of the fire.