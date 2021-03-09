Crews respond to small grass fire in Colorado Springs homeless camp

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Crews responded to a small grass fire in a homeless camp in southern Colorado Springs Tuesday morning, according to the fire department.
The fire started around 10:40 a.m. in the area of Highway 24 and Las Vegas Street. Smoke was visible from a distance.
Firefighters said the fire burned less than an acre and was knocked down in under 15 minutes. There was no threat to structures.
Firefighters said no one was at the scene when they arrived. They’re still working to determine the cause of the fire.