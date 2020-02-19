Crews respond to fire at homeless camp in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Fire crews responded to a fire at a homeless camp along S. Royer St. just south of downtown Tuesday evening, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

Officials say the call came in around 8 P.M., and that there was a fire at a tent.

CSFD said at least four people had been taken to a local hospital with fire-related injuries. It is unknown at this time how severe the injuries are.

Fire crews say they’re still investigating what happened at the scene, no information yet on how the fire started.

