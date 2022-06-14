SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. — Fire crews continue to battle a wildfire that started Sunday in Saguache County and report they are making good progress.

According to the US Forest Service, the Lopez Fire has burned 88 acres and is 30% contained.

The Forest Service said crews were on scene all day Monday, working on containment lines in high winds.

They expect another tough day Tuesday, with a red flag warning in place due to windy conditions.

People living in the area remain on a pre-evacuation notice and are advised to remain on high alert should a flare-up occur.

According to the Forest Service, the Lopez Fire was caused by lightning.