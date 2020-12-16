Crews demolishing Platte Avenue bridge over Sand Creek in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There may be more traffic than usual on Platte Avenue near Powers Boulevard over the next few months as crews continue demolition work on a portion of the Platte Avenue bridge over Sand Creek.

The bridge is located between Wooten Road and the Powers Boulevard interchange in eastern Colorado Springs.

The first phase of the project includes demolishing half of the eastbound bridge, which means traffic will be down to one lane in that direction for six months.

When complete, the new bridge will have capacity for six lanes, so there is room for more traffic in the future.

The current structure is about 70 years old and could not be repaired any longer.

There will be some complete closures, but crews plan to do as much work as possible on nights and weekends.

The project is expected to be completed in May 2022.