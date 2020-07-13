Crews continue monitoring YMCA Fire southwest of Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Crews are continuing to monitor the YMCA Fire burning on BLM land southwest of Cañon City.

The lightning-caused fire has burned 303 acres and is 60 percent contained. Fire officials said the northern edge of the fire is in steep, rocky terrain that is inaccessible to ground resources, which means they cannot construct a control line to consider the fire “contained” in that area. Crews will continue monitoring that part of the fire’s perimeter.

The YMCA fire perimeter as of 8 a.m. Sunday. / Courtesy YMCA Fire Information

An afternoon thunderstorm Sunday brought gusty winds to the area with very little rain, but established control lines held throughout the storm. At 5 p.m. Sunday, incident command transitioned to a Type 4 organization. About 74 people are fighting the fire as of Monday morning.

>> YMCA Fire on InciWeb

On Monday, two hand crews and one engine will continue mopping up, improving, and patrolling established lines as well as continuing line construction in areas that are accessible. A Type 1 helicopter will remain assigned to the fire Monday to address any hot spots that may emerge on the north side of the fire.

Isolated spots along the north edge or still-burning interior fuels may produce smoke visible from Cañon City in the coming days.