Crews cleaning up train derailment in Florence

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A portion of Highway 67 in Florence has reopened after a train derailment Wednesday morning.
The Colorado State Patrol said the derailment happened around 9:30 a.m. The train was crossing Highway 67 just south of Main Street when it derailed.
The Colorado Department of Transportation brought in a loader to help drag train cars individually down the track, allowing the crossing to reopen.
Troopers said a recovery crane is being brought in from Denver to move the cars. The operation will likely take most of the day.