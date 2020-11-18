Crews cleaning up train derailment in Florence

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A portion of Highway 67 in Florence has reopened after a train derailment Wednesday morning.

The Colorado State Patrol said the derailment happened around 9:30 a.m. The train was crossing Highway 67 just south of Main Street when it derailed.

The Colorado Department of Transportation brought in a loader to help drag train cars individually down the track, allowing the crossing to reopen.

Update: @ColoradoDOT brought out a loader to help drag train cars individually down the track. This allowed the highway to open pending arrival of the crane pic.twitter.com/IadWfvKBKK — CSP Florence (@CSP_Florence) November 18, 2020

Troopers said a recovery crane is being brought in from Denver to move the cars. The operation will likely take most of the day.