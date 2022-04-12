TRINIDAD, Colo. — Mandatory evacuations are in place for the Village East mobile home park in Trinidad, which is in the area of a grass fire that began Tuesday evening.

Trinidad Police report the fire is burning near the Highway 160/350 bypass, that it’s about 10 acres, and moving east. They say a fire line has been cut east of the fire in an attempt to contain it in the river botton.

Just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the department declared this fire to be 20% contained.

The Trinidad Community Center has been set up as a shelter.

The Trinidad Fire Department is working with the Hoehne and Fisher’s Peak volunteer fire departments to get this fire under control.

The Kit Carson bypass is closed from Main Street to Freedom Road.