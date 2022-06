COLORADO SPRINGS – Starting Monday, June 20, Cresta Road will be closed south of Cheyenne Mountain High School at La Veta Way for two weeks. Colorado Springs Utilities will install a new water pipeline in the Skyway neighborhood to enhance system reliability.

Crews will permit local traffic to access homes using side streets, but all other traffic will be detoured to Eighth Street.

Cresta Road will be closed south of Cheyenne Mountain High School at La Veta Way / Colorado Springs Utilities Communications

Expect other partial closures north on Cresta Road as the project progresses in the coming weeks.