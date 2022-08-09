COLORADO SPRINGS — As Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) continues work on a major project on Cresta Road, the road will once again close and stricter detours are in place.

Springs Utilities said the improvements will increase water flow for fire protection, system resiliency and redundancy for the area south of Bear Creek Regional Park. Crews are now in the third phase of the project which also includes work at Cresta Road and Constellation Drive.

A full closure is back in effect on Cresta Rd. from Constellation Dr. to the Preserve Drive/Sundown Drive intersection.

Springs Utilities said it previously experienced numerous reports of drivers ignoring barricades and using residential streets – Sundown Dr. and Stardust Dr. – to avoid the proper detour on 8th Street. As a result, there is now a stricter closure in the area to decrease safety risks for crews and nearby neighborhoods.

During construction, Preserve Dr., Sundown Dr. and Stardust Dr. are only accessible for local traffic. All other traffic should use the 8th Street detour.

Springs Utilities expects to open Cresta Road in within two weeks and complete projects in the area without future full closures.