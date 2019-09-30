Creek Week Cleanup 2019

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Isaac family lent a helping hand Monday for Creek Week Cleanup.

“We’re here as part of our homeschool day to volunteer and help give back to our community,” said Carrie Isaac, a mother of five.

It’s the 6th Annual Creek Week Cleanup where volunteer groups come together to clean up different parks each day, which stretches from Monument to Fountain.

“It’s just so sad to see so much trash in the water, it’s just heartbreaking,” Office Manager at the Trails and Open Space Coalition Sharie Dodge said.

Volunteers spent all morning picking up trash. They found unexpected objects such as a scooter, television, hangers, and even money!

“I thought we would find just boxes and wrappers, but we found a lot of different stuff,” 10-year-old Kyrie Isaac said.

“Thankfully there’s a lot more people out there that actually care – that take care of the parks, so, we win. The good people win,” said Carrie.

Creek Week Clean-Up continues until October 6th. To volunteer this week, check out the schedule here.