Crawford House on the mend after a series of severe storms

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Crawford House, a Colorado Veterans Resource Coalition organization, is working to rebuild its location after the March bomb cyclone tore the roof off their building.

“The speed was about 85 mph and tore the roof off,” said Jarome Ford, the program director for the nonprofit. “Since it tore the roof off we’ve been working on trying to get repairs and get veterans situated.”

The Crawford House focuses on housing and helping veterans who are fighting substance abuse and those that are homeless with disabilities.

The organization depends on community partners and donations to help keep them going. They said the estimated cost to rebuild after the damage from the storm is around $300,000. They are also depending on help from insurance.

The snowstorm was back in March. But the constant rainfall Colorado Springs has seen this spring and early summer has postponed the repairs.

“The building was built in 1969, so the whole building had to be recorded and rewired to completely current code,” Ford said. “Electricians can’t work with the weather like it was.”

Ford said the moisture has ruined the majority of the furniture inside.

“I’m going to have to buy 20 new beds, new box springs, new nightstands, and new dresser drawers,” Ford said.

They are also looking for donations from the community. Tap here if you would like to help out.