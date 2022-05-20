COLORADO SPRINGS — If you are craving a not-so-traditional hot dog and some classic barbeque, you’re in luck. A new restaurant is opening in Colorado Springs on Saturday!

Jason Davis, the owner of Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ stopped by the FOX21 studio on Friday to give us a taste test of what customers can expect at Crave, which you might be surprised to hear includes a self-serve beer wall featuring 24 taps of ice-cold local craft beer, and an axe-throwing lane.

The Colorado Springs location will open at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at 5600 Barnes Road Suite 164. The first 100 customers receive a free hot dog!