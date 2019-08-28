Crashes close Powers Boulevard in northern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Powers Boulevard is closed in both directions in northern Colorado Springs due to multiple crashes.

Police said the first crash happened around 9 a.m. on southbound Powers Boulevard south of Stetson Hills Boulevard. The second crash happened a few minutes later in the northbound lanes.

Southbound Powers is closed at Stetson Hills, and northbound Powers is closed at Barnes.

Police said the first crash involved serious injuries. At least one person had to be extracted from a car involved in one of the crashes, according to the fire department.

