COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department has reported a crash with serious injuries that occurred in the 3700 block of North Carefree Circle early Monday morning.

On scene, officers found a single car had rolled and say both occupants had been ejected.

Medical crews responded and took both people to the hospital. At last report, both were in critical condition.

CSPD says speed is a factor in this crash.

North Carefree will be closed from Nonchalant Circle North to Hawk Lane in both directions while CSPD investigates.