(COLORADO SPRINGS) — According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the crash that sparked a short evacuation in the downtown area on Wednesday morning, Nov. 1 was intentional, and the driver was attempting suicide.

CSPD said the crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of South Cascade Avenue and Colorado Avenue, east of America the Beautiful Park. According to CSPD, the investigation revealed that the man driving the car crashed on purpose in an attempt to commit suicide.

In addition to the crash, CSPD said the driver set the interior of the car on fire. The crash and fire sparked an evacuation order due to a propane leak coming from the car, and a Peak Alert was sent to neighbors at 11:43 a.m. evacuating the immediate area.

Courtesy: Cora Mitchell

Courtesy: Cora Mitchell

CSPD said the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to put out the fire, and the evacuation order was lifted shortly after Noon. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

If you or someone you know are struggling, the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline can be reached 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by phone, chat or text.