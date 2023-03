(FOUNATIN, Colo.) — Two lanes of South Academy Boulevard are closed at I-25 due to a car vs. pedestrian crash, according to the City of Fountain.

The City posted about the crash on Twitter just after 9:50 p.m. on Thursday, March 9. The City said two lanes of eastbound South Academy are closed while officers investigate.

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Andrea Vazquez

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Andrea Vazquez

FOX21 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates when they become available.