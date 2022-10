(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Vindicator Drive is closed near Eagleview Middle School on the west side of Colorado Springs for a crash, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD posted about the crash on Twitter just before 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, and said Vindicator was closed at Winter Haven Drive.

CSPD asked drivers to avoid the area while emergency crews respond.

FOX21 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide additional information when it becomes available.