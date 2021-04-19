Crash closes southbound I-25 in central Colorado Springs

Southbound traffic at a standstill on Interstate 25 due to a crash Monday afternoon. / Courtesy CDOT

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A portion of southbound Interstate 25 in central Colorado Springs is closed due to a crash Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. between Garden of the Gods Road and Fillmore Street. All southbound lanes of the interstate are closed while crews clean up the crash. Southbound drivers are required to exit at Garden of the Gods Road.

As of 12:30 p.m., southbound traffic is backed up past the Woodmen Road exit.

