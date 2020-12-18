Crash closes SB I-25 south of Fountain

Crews respond to a crash on southbound Interstate 25 between Fountain and Pueblo Friday morning. / Photo courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Southbound Interstate 25 is closed south of Pikes Peak International Raceway due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash happened before 7 a.m. near the CDOT rest area north of Pueblo. It appears to have involved multiple trucks.

There’s no word on what caused the crash, or whether anyone was injured.

Crews respond to a crash on southbound Interstate 25 between Fountain and Pueblo Friday morning. / Photo courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation

Traffic is being detoured at mile marker 122, which is the Pikes Peak International Raceway exit. There’s no word on when the interstate will reopen.

Northbound traffic is not affected.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.