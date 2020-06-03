Crash closes portion of Fountain Boulevard in southern Colorado Springs

Crews clean up a diesel leak after a crash on Fountain Boulevard Wednesday morning. / Courtesy Colorado Springs Fire Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A portion of Fountain Boulevard in southern Colorado Springs is closed due to a crash and a fuel leak.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Firefighters said a semi-truck and a pickup were involved. Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the fire department.

Diesel is leaking from the semi’s saddle tank.

Westbound Fountain Boulevard is closed from South Academy Boulevard to Academy Park Loop while crews clean up the crash. The road is expected to be closed until at least 7:30 a.m.