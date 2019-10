This crash closed a portion of northbound Powers Boulevard in eastern Colorado Springs Friday afternoon. / Kate Singh – FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Northbound Powers Boulevard in eastern Colorado Springs is closed due to a crash and causing back-ups.

The rollover crash happened around 1 p.m. on northbound Powers between South Carefree Circle and North Carefree Circle.

All lanes of northbound Powers are closed at South Carefree while crews clean up the crash.

Drivers are encouraged to use Tutt Boulevard or Murray Boulevard as an alternate route.

No other information about the crash was immediately available.