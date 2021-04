Traffic backed up on northbound Interstate 25 just south of Greenland Road Monday morning. / Courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation

LARKSPUR, Colo. — Northbound Interstate 25 has reopened after a serious crash Monday morning.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. about two miles north of the Greenland exit. Northbound lanes of the interstate were closed until around 7: 30 a.m. Traffic was backed up past the Greenland exit during the closure.

No details about the crash were immediately available.