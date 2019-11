Traffic is backed up on northbound Interstate 25 at Santa Fe Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Thursday. / Photo courtesy CDOT

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Northbound Interstate 25 in Fountain has reopened after a closure Thursday morning.

The northbound lanes of the interstate were closed between Santa Fe Avenue (Highway 85/87) and Mesa Ridge Parkway due to a crash.

The interstate reopened around 7:15 a.m.

No other information about the crash was immediately available.