Crews clean up a crash on Interstate 25 at County Line Road Wednesday morning. / Photo courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation

MONUMENT, Colo. — Interstate 25 has reopened at County Line Road after a crash Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. A box truck ended up on the barrier between the northbound and southbound lanes.

I-25 milepost 163 closures due to truck on barrier. Expect delays pic.twitter.com/QTGbdFOOfH — CSP Colorado Springs (@CSP_CSprings) November 13, 2019

All lanes of the interstate reopened around 6:30 a.m.