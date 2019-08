EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Highway 94 is closed in both directions between Ellicott and Yoder due to a crash.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday. The highway is closed between North Baggett Road and Calhan Highway. That’s about 12 miles east of Colorado Springs and just east of Schriever Air Force Base.

There’s no word on when the highway will reopen.