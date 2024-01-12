UPDATE: FRIDAY 1/12/2024 8:46 p.m.

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Highway 24 has reopened after an hours-long closure due to a crash.

CSP posted on social media that eastbound lanes of Highway 24 had reopened just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, but warned drivers to remain cautious in the area as crews continue to work the crash scene.

ORIGINAL STORY: Crash blocks eastbound Hwy 24, leaving drivers stuck

FRIDAY 1/12/2024 8:20 p.m.

Highway 24 eastbound toward Colorado Springs more resembled a parking lot than a highway on Friday evening, Jan. 12.

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) posted about a crash shortly after 6 p.m., and said eastbound lanes of the highway were blocked at milepost 298, just west of Manitou Springs. And while CSP strongly encouraged anyone travelling from Woodland Park toward Colorado Springs to expect delays, many were already stranded in the congestion on Highway 24.

A FOX21 viewer sent these photos showing the gridlock, and many on social media expressed frustration at the lack of any movement of the traffic.

Courtesy: Chris Worden Courtesy: Chris Worden

As of 8:00 p.m., there had been no update from CSP on the road closure, and no word on whether there were injuries due to the crash.