(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Cimarron Hills Fire Department (CHFD) is responding to a crash on eastbound Platte Avenue at the Powers Boulevard interchange.

CHFD posted about the crash on Twitter at 9:39 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, and said the crash was blocking traffic.

FOX21’s crew on the scene said eastbound Platte Avenue is fully blocked at the bridge over Powers, and traffic is being diverted onto northbound Powers.

CHFD asked motorists to watch for crews if they are travelling in the area.

FOX21 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article with more information.