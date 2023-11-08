(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol’s (CSP) Pueblo Troop 2D and KDZA are partnering with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Pueblo for the third Annual “Cram-the-Cruiser” event, helping children feel loved.

CSP says the event helps abused and neglected youth from zero to 18. On Black Friday, Nov. 24, you will be able to stuff a CSP cruiser with unwrapped toys, hygiene products, gift cards, and monetary donations for children.

Cruisers will be parked in front of the Walmart in Pueblo at 4200 Dillon Drive, and another will be at Walmart on 78 North McCulloch Boulevard in Pueblo West.

“I am guided by the principle that our service goes well beyond the daily call of duty for our communities. Every child should wake up on Christmas knowing they are loved and celebrate the season. That is our ultimate goal,” said CSP Captain Michael Tafoya.

CASA of Pueblo says they have seen an increase in cases this year and are serving 327 children and expect that number to increase.

“Gifts don’t fix everything, but they remind our CASA youth that they are greatly loved and that their community supports an organization that will do everything in its power to make sure they grow up in a safe and loving home,” said CASA of Pueblo Executive Director, Zane Grant.