CPW stops invasive mussels from reaching John Martin

(BENT COUNTY, Colo.) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is praising one of its park managers for stopping invasive mussels from entering John Martin Reservoir.

CPW said it was thanks to the attentiveness of John Martin Reservoir State Park manager Dan Kirmer and his team that zebra and quagga mussels were spotted and kept from entering the reservoir. CPW credited Kirmer and his team for saving the lake from “a potentially devastating invasion of aquatic nuisance species.

CPW said zebra and quagga mussels are invasive species and a huge threat to aquatic ecosystems and fisheries. They outcompete native species for food, multiply fast, and do millions of dollars in damage by clogging water pipes and pumps.

CPW said it has strict watercraft inspection and decontamination rules for this reason.

CPW said on Monday, Oct. 16, trailers stacked with barges arrived at John Martin to begin dredging the lake. Kirmer and his team inspected the first barge, which was supposed to be decontaminated before arriving.

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

CPW said teams spent hours decontaminating all the barges.

“This is a time consuming and tedious work,” Kirmer said. “But it’s worth it to keep the water clean.”