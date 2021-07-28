CPW on the lookout for boating rulebreakers at Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) wants to make sure people are boating properly after videos on social media have shown many launching their boats in the wrong spots at Lake Pueblo.

Videos show boaters at the popular lake launching and loading their boats from the shore, which is not allowed at Lake Pueblo.

“It’s actually illegal to launch or load from the beach,” Joseph Stadterman, Pueblo State Park manager said. “There are times where we make exceptions for public safety. I can tell you we do ticket people that pull their boats off without getting them inspected.”

Stadterman said every boat has to be checked by park officials at the loading dock.

“The reason they don’t want people launching or loading their boats from shore is our aquatic nuisance species mostly here is zebra and quagga mussels and what the aim of the ANS program is to check the boats for any aquatic nuisance species,” Stadterman said.

According to Stadterman, Zebra and Quagga mussels have been found in the water before and cause problems for the lake’s ecosystem and the local water treatment plant.

Stadterman said most boaters do use the ramps properly when putting their boats into the water, but he said it’s important to not take the lake for granted.

“It’s important to remember that this water isn’t ours somebody owns every drop of this water and if those water owners don’t feel like their water is protected then there’s a chance the lake could be closed to recreational boating,” Stadterman said.

If you do get caught launching your boat without getting it checked, you could receive a ticket similar to the price of a speeding ticket.

“We really encourage those people to contact us if there is some reason you think you need to launch your boat call us and we are happy to come out and talk to you,” Stadterman said.

For more information on Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s boating rules and regulations, visit their website.