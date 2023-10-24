(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officer helped free a young elk calf that become caught in a barbed wire fence on Tuesday, Oct. 24 near Colorado Springs.

CPW said Officer Travis Sauder responded Tuesday morning to a wildlife rescue and found the elk calf with its leg caught in the wire of the fence. In accompanying video, the elk can be seen thrashing in fear and exhausted from struggling.

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Sauder can be seen carefully approaching the terrified animal, which has skinned its leg struggling against the fence. Sauder calmly cuts the fence with a pair of wire cutters, and the elk thrashes to stand but eventually makes it onto its feet.

Obviously tired, and possibly grateful, the elk stands for a moment, glancing back at Sauder for him to capture this beautiful image below:

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officer Travis Sauder

After the encounter, the elk can be seen bounding off into the tall grass, slightly injured but otherwise healthy.