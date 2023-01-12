(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is monitoring Monument Creek where it intersects with Garden of the Gods Road after a 200-gallon oil spill on Thursday, Jan. 12 sent motor oil down a culvert and into the creek.

CPW said aquatic biologists Cory Noble and Alex Jouney, as well as wildlife Officer Cassidy English responded to the spill Thursday morning. As the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) Hazardous Materials (HazMat) crews worked to contain the oil and clear the roadway east of I-25 where the spill occurred, CPW teams headed down to the creek to assess the damage.

CPW said their officers and biologists spent hours at the scene, walking for miles up and down the creek looking for fish killed by the oil or any potential impacts on waterfowl, beaver, and other wildlife. The team also took water samples and consulted CPW water quality experts.

CPW biologists used a net to probe holes where fish gather, but didn’t find any dead fish yet. CPW shared videos to their Twitter, explaining the work they must now do to ensure the health of Monument Creek wildlife, and taking the viewer on a tour of the oil-slick creek.

CPW said their team will monitor the spill and the cleanup efforts, which includes several “booms,” or barriers, stretched across the creek by CSFD.