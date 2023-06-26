(COLORADO) — Boaters heading out onto the water this Fourth of July weekend will see additional Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers enforcing boating under the influence (BUI) laws as part of the national Operation Dry Water campaign.

According to CPW, as of June 26, there have been 11 swift water-related fatalities in Colorado in 2023, which is one of the reasons boating safety is so important heading into the holiday weekend.

The enforcement operation is timed closely to July 4 each year to educate boaters on the dangers of boating under the influence, and to reduce the number of waterway accidents.

CPW warns boaters:

Alcohol impairs judgment, balance, vision and reaction time on the water, which can increase fatigue and the dangers of cold-water immersion.

Sun, wind, noise, vibration and motion are added factors in a boating environment. All of these intensify the effects of alcohol, drugs and some medications. A general rule to remember is that one drink on land is equivalent to three drinks on the water.

Alcohol can be dangerous for passengers too. Intoxication on board can cause injuries from slips, falls overboard and other dangerous accidents.

“Boating is a favorite pastime of Coloradans and visitors alike, but we want to make sure that everyone is enjoying their time on the water responsibly,” said Flatwater Criminal Investigator Brian Phillips. “Alcohol use is one of the leading contributing factors in recreational boating deaths in the country. We encourage boaters to boat smart, boat safe and boat sober.”

CPW said Operation Dry Water will include increased patrols and checkpoints. Penalties for boating under the influence include receiving fines, having your boat impounded, potential jail time and losing boating privileges. Boaters with a blood alcohol content (BAC) level above the .08 state limit should expect to be arrested for BUI.

CPW said 2022 was the deadliest year on Colorado waters, and the majority of those fatalities occurred because people did not wear life jackets. CPW stressed the importance of following boating safety tips before heading out on the water: