Courtesy: CPW CPW asks for information on deer shot with a crossbow up the Coal Creek Canyon

DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is seeking information from people who may be aware of individuals lawfully or unlawfully hunting deer with crossbows in the Coal Creek Canyon.

A deer was reported to CPW late Saturday walking around with an arrow in its head. Wildlife officers were able to locate that deer on Sunday and put it down over worry of infection and to keep it from suffering.

It was reported just east of the town of Wondervu, near the intersection of Highway 72 and Copperdale Lane.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Colorado Parks and Wildlife at 303-291-7227, or that can also be reported anonymously through Operation Game Thief at 1-877-265-6648 and via e-mail at game.thief@state.co.us​​.

There is an active hunting season taking place in that unit of the state – Game Management Unit 38 – that runs Dec. 1 through Jan. 31.