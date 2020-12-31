CPW adds $1 “high-use fee” at Lake Pueblo, five other state parks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is adding a $1 “high-use fee” to daily vehicle passes at six more state parks, including Lake Pueblo.

The new fee goes into effect Friday at the following parks:

Lake Pueblo

Golden Gate Canyon

Staunton

Castlewood Canyon

Roxborough

Highline

Admission to these parks will now be $10 per vehicle per day, including the fee.

Annual Colorado State Parks passes are available for $70 to $120, depending on the type of pass.

According to CPW, the high-use fee at these parks is necessary to mitigate the extra expenses and resource strain associated with a high level of use by visitors.

CPW says 2020 has been a year of record park visitation, record drownings, and increased protocols for COVID-19. Because of the record visitation, many of the high-use parks are in dire need of maintenance funds.

In a release on Thursday, CPW said the additional revenue will help with increased trash collection, increased resource damage, additional temporary staffing, additional wear-and-tear on facilities, and other expenses that were not offset by normal vehicle pass fees.

Cherry Creek, Chatfield, Boyd Lake, and Eldorado Canyon state parks already have high-use fees.