(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The investigation into a shooting at the El Paso County Courthouse on Thursday, Nov. 16 has revealed that the victim knew the alleged shooter, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. on Thursday, outside the El Paso County Courthouse in Downtown Colorado Springs. When CSPD arrived, they found a person dead of apparent gunshot wounds, and a suspect was immediately taken into custody.

In an update sent out Thursday evening, CSPD said that the investigation has revealed a previous relationship between the suspect and the victim. “The context of that relationship is still under investigation currently,” CSPD said.

CSPD reiterated that everyone associated with the incident is accounted for, and there remains no ongoing threat to the public. The scene at the courthouse was cleared around 5 p.m.