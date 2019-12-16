Court sides with Supermax in censorship case

FILE – This Thursday, Oct. 15, 2015 file photo shows a guard tower looming over a federal prison complex which houses a Supermax facility outside Florence, in southern Colorado. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley,File)

DENVER (AP) — An appeals court is satisfied that U.S. Bureau of Prisons officials have sufficiently changed a policy at Colorado’s supermax prison to prevent future censorship of a magazine that provides legal information to inmates.

The facility is the highest-security prison in the U.S., housing inmates such as Unabomber Theodore Kaczyinski, Sept. 11 conspirator Zacarias Moussaoui and, more recently, drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

A three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday rejected Prison Legal News’ argument that prison officials could still censor in the future.

Prison Legal News sued after officials refused to distribute some magazines because they named inmates or employees. Prison officials later distributed the publications.