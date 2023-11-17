(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Recent court documents obtained by FOX21 News reveal that the victim who was shot and killed at the El Paso County Courthouse on Thursday, Nov. 16 was carrying a baby in a baby carrier at the time of the shooting.

The suspect, identified in court documents as 29-year-old Shaquille Brown, said he feared for his life due to a previous altercation between him and the victim, a man who remains unidentified. During an interview with detectives following the shooting, Brown said the victim had attacked him at Blondie’s nightclub in downtown Colorado Springs in April of 2023.

Brown reportedly suffered injuries in the April altercation that required surgery. In ensuing court appearances, Brown alleged that the victim had threatened him by saying “I’m going to kill you,” and Brown was afraid his assault case would be dismissed. Brown cited this as his reason for being at the courthouse on Thursday because he wanted to provide medical documents pertaining to the assault case.

Brown stated that he was sitting on a rock outside the courthouse and that he had obtained a handgun from “a friend,” which he said he planned on discarding into a bush before entering the courthouse. Brown told detectives that the victim had approached him, and that was when Brown fired his weapon at the victim, out of fear for his life.

However, the court documents state that Brown’s testimony of what happened was either vague or contradictory when compared to video surveillance from a camera pointed at the courthouse from the Pioneer’s Museum across Tejon Street. Brown stated he only fired one shot, but video surveillance reportedly shows Brown advancing on the victim quickly, firing one shot, and then continuing to fire after the victim fell to the ground.

Documents also state that the victim dropped an “object” after the shooting, which was revealed to be a car-seat-style baby carrier with a baby in it.

In his interview, Brown told detectives that he “did not recall” the victim holding a baby, and said that he (Brown) did not keep firing after the initial shooting. However, witness testimony and video surveillance reveal that Brown fired eight times, and the victim was hit at least six times, twice in the head. Multiple of the shots were fired after the victim had fallen to the ground, contrary to Brown’s statement.

One witness attested that Brown could be heard saying “I told you I was going to get you” after the initial shot, the documents say.

When asked about the discrepancies in his statement, Brown said he had “blacked out,” and that he wasn’t in control of his actions.

Brown was arrested on charges of First Degree Murder, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, and Child Abuse, for endangering the life of the child in the baby carrier. Brown is set to appear in El Paso County Court on Nov. 27.

According to the El Paso County Inmate Search, Brown is being held on a $1 million bond.