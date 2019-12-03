County to install stoplight at Marksheffel and Meadowbrook

Map provided by El Paso County Public Works shows the intersection where crews will install a traffic signal Wednesday.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A stop sign at an eastern Colorado Springs intersection will soon be replaced with a traffic light.

El Paso County crews will install a stoplight at the intersection of Marksheffel Road and Meadowbrook Parkway Wednesday night, according to the county.

The work will begin around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, and is expected to be completed before the morning rush hour Thursday. Both roads will remain open during the project, but some lanes will be closed so crews can complete the work.