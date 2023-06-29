(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management, in coordination with El Paso County and the City of Colorado Springs, is researching the damage caused by recent flooding and hail storms and is requesting information from the community.

According to a joint press release, the purpose of this research is to assess the financial impact to the community and evaluate potential sources of assistance, though there is no guarantee of any reimbursement for community members, the City and County said.

Community members who live within the City or County should fill out the online questionnaire if damage occurred from June 8- 23, 2023, and resulted in one or more of the following:

Commercial/Industrial Damage

Residential Damage

Public Facility Damage

Debris Clearance/Removal

Small Business Economic Impact

Anyone experiencing damage that falls outside the above conditions are encouraged to talk with their private insurance providers.

The City and County said information will be retained for future follow-up, as details of potential funding assistance are confirmed. Neighbors will be contacted at the email address provided with additional information.