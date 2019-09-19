Country star Luke Combs announces Colorado Springs concert

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Country singer Luke Combs will stop in Colorado Springs on his 2020 tour.

The ACM, CMA, and CMT-Award-winning artist will play the Broadmoor World Arena on April 19.

The show features special guests Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker.

Tickets for the show go on sale September 27 at 10 a.m. A presale is available for members of Combs’ official fan club, The Bootleggers.

Tickets range from $25 to $65, plus fees. They will be available at the Broadmoor World Arena box office and online at AXS.com. Each ticket sold online will include a copy of Combs’ upcoming album, “What You See Is What You Get.”