Country Line Road interchange reconstruction scheduled Aug. 17-Aug. 21

DOUGLAS & EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– The Colorado Department of Transportation would like to announce their upcoming plans to reconstruct Country Line Road interchange at Exit 163, including the bridge over Interstate 25, both intersections and on- and off-ramps.

The closure will take place from Monday, Aug. 17 starting at 8:00 p.m. and will end on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 5:00 a.m. As always, construction schedules may be subject to change depending on the weather.

The new ramps on I-25 at County Line Road are scheduled to reopen on Monday, Aug. 23 at 5:00 a.m. after being closed for six weeks.

The detour offered is to utilize Colorado Highway 105 interchange at Exit 161.

To learn more about CDOT and this upcoming project, please visit their Facebook page.