COLORADO SPRINGS — Summer is in full swing and, even though costs are up, it looks like a lot of people aren’t going to let that keep them from their planned time off.

AAA is predicting 47.9 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home over the upcoming holiday weekend (June 30 – July 4) – an increase of nearly 4% from travel volumes in 2021.

“Earlier this year, we started seeing the demand for travel increase and it’s not tapering off,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel. “People are ready for a break and despite things costing more, they are finding ways to still take that much needed vacation.”

AAA is reporting car travel volume, even with national average gas prices going over the $5 mark, will break previous records as 42 million opt to drive this Independence Day.

That shift could be due to recent issues with air travel and ongoing concerns over cancelations and delays.

It’s likely Colorado will see an influx of vacationers in the coming days.

According to AAA, Denver is one of the top Independence Day destinations in the U.S.

Here are the top 10 locations on that list:

Orlando, FL

Seattle, WA

New York, NY

Anaheim, CA

Anchorage, AK

Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Las Vegas, NV

Honolulu, HI

Denver, CO

Chicago, IL

“Drivers around major metro areas must be prepared for significantly more delays,” says Bob Pishue, Transportation Analyst, INRIX. “Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic. Our advice is to avoid traveling on Thursday and Friday afternoon.”