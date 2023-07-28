An El Paso County family picks up a few backpacks from the first Backpack Bash in Colorado Springs.

(EL PASO COUTNY, Colo.) — COSILoveYou is hosting the 5th annual Backpack Bash across 7 different locations in El Paso County on July 29 and Aug. 5. The event gives backpacks filled with school supplies to children heading back to school.

Photo courtesy of COSILoveYou :Previous Backpack Bash in El Paso County

Previous Backpack Bash in El Paso County

An El Paso County family picks up a few backpacks from the first Backpack Bash in Colorado Springs.

Organizers said they collaborated with more than 70 local churches, businesses, nonprofits, schools, and government partners to support over 12,000 students.

COSILoveYou you reached their goal but are still asking for the community’s help. You are welcome to donate backpacks at their offices, located at 310 South 14th Street, 80904 between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. However, the most helpful way to support is to volunteer specifically at the Fountain location. To learn how to help you can click on the link above.

Backpack Bash Dates

Saturday, July 29

Southeast – Panorama Park – 4540 Fenton Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80916

East – Vista Ridge High School – 6888 Black Forest Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80923

East – Vista Ridge High School – 6888 Black Forest Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80923

Fountain – Fountain YMCA – 326 West Alabama Ave Fountain, CO 80817 (Location at capacity, closed to additional attendees)

Saturday, Aug. 5

Monument – Woodmen Valley Chapel: Monument Campus – 1681 Wagon Bow Way, Colorado Springs, CO 80132

Central – Doherty High School – 4515 Barnes Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80917

Downtown – Hillside Community Center – 925 S Institute St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

COSILoveYou organizes partnerships to meet the needs through the Pikes Peak region. “we have established supportive partnerships in education, homelessness, and food insecurity,” said organizers of COSILoveYou.