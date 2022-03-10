COLORADO SPRINGS — COSILoveYou invites the public to volunteers for the Spring CityServe 2022.

COSILoveYou will host Spring CityServe 2022 for two consecutive Saturdays, April 30 and May 7.

Although CityServe normally occurs in the fall, COSILoveYou decided to add the new event after great success and community engagement.

CityServe is a city-wide day of volunteerism where “all are welcome to serve and be served.”

According to COSILoveYou, this event exists to invite the community into meeting real needs across the Pikes Peak region, serving with no strings attached.

Volunteers will love this city through simple tasks like pulling weeds, painting, picking up trash, making cards of encouragement, dropping off care packages, cleaning, sorting donations, and more!

As of now, there are currently 1,700 volunteer slots available and ready, many of which are kid-friendly and perfect for groups of neighbors, friends, and small groups!

For all info regarding volunteering on CityServe Day, CLICK HERE.