Colorado Springs City Council votes to temporarily increase natural gas price after February weather

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs City Council unanimously voted to temporarily increase natural gas prices for Colorado Springs Utility customers after unexpected demand in February. It will go into effect Thursday, March 11th through April 2022.

Sample customer monthly bill impacts are as follows:

Residential: $21.99 (9.5% of sample four-service bill)

Commercial: 31.3% of sample four-service bill ($454.46)

Industrial: 11% of sample four-service bill ($4,544.60)

****Sample bill amounts are based on the following monthly use: 60 CCF (one hundred cubic feet) for residential; 1,240 CCF for commercial and 12,400 CCF for industrial customers. Natural gas use is typically higher in the winter and lowers in the summer. Customers’ bills are impacted based on how much natural gas is used in their home or business each month.

When fuel costs change – up or down – Springs Utilities passes those costs directly on to customers, it does not profit from customer rates. Springs Utilities most recently passed on decreases to customers on Feb. 1. On Feb. 14, Springs Utilities set an all-time peak for winter use and extreme demand for electricity and natural gas caused fuel prices to surge across the country. The increase in people’s bills will depend on how much gas they use, the size of their home, and the time of year.

“It could be anywhere from $4 to $3 to $5 range not $21 range (in the summer),” CEO of Colorado Springs Utilities Aram Benyamin said. “This is an average. If you spread it out over the 14 months is a $21 average so some months you’ll be paying more and some month’s you’ll be paying way less.”

“There are people hurting and yes $10 is going to make a big difference,” City Council Member Yolanda Avila, District 4 said.

In conditions like the utility recently experienced, it follows Utilities Board-approved policy guidelines to recommend cost adjustments. This is necessary to carefully balance the financial stability of the community-owned utility while supporting its customers. The CEO is also having to juggle improvement projects to modernize the system.

“We have seen the fuel prices go down to the pre-storm levels and maybe lower so we’ve seen the market stabilize as the supply and demand balances out and hopefully we will see some more of the reduction in the fuel cost,” Benyamin explained.

To continue to provide reliable service during the abnormal deep freeze, Springs Utilities utilized its propane air plant to stretch natural gas supplies, used gas from storage, and generated electricity using natural gas, wind, solar, hydro, and coal. Customers also helped by taking steps to conserve energy. For more information on the cost adjustments please visit csu.org.

“This was a good balance between the discussions of where the utility needs to be and prepare for the next event that we would have and how we can recover sooner than later,” Benyamin added.

Colorado Springs City Council unanimously votes to increase natural gas prices for 14 months, effective March 11th, 2021.

The Colorado Springs Utilities proposed three options to the council — Alternative 1, 2, & 3. The council ultimately voted for Alternative 2 – which would spread increased costs over 14 months, or until April of 2022.

Alternative 1

• Filing per Excellence in Governance Policy Manual, Electric and Gas Cost Adjustments (G-6) Guidelines

• Multiplier applied

Alternative 2

• Targets $0 collection balance at 4/30/22

• 14-Month Recovery

• No multipliers applied



Alternative 3

• Targets $0 collection balance at 1/31/23

• GCA 23-Month Recovery

• No multipliers applied

CSU said there were approximately $105.3 million additional fuel costs on top of Gas Cost Adjustment projections for February, prompting the company to look to gas price increase for locals.

Currently, a variety of assistance programs is in place to help customers pay utility bills. Springs Utilities announced last week it would suspend service disconnects until further notice.

“We understand the past year has been difficult and want to help customers through this time. We’ve suspended disconnects until further notice and will continue to offer payment plans and assistance programs, such as the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP), Project COPE, and Energy Outreach Colorado,” Benyamin said.

Attorney General Phil Weiser said Coloradans should be protected from unfair price hikes on utility bills and has written a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to investigate whether the recent spike in gas price is the result of any fraud or market manipulation.