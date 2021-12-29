COS celebrates record-breaking year with city leaders and holiday parking promotion

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you plan to fly from the Colorado Springs Airport (COS) on Wednesday, Dec. 29, you can expect to be served by not only airport staff, but also the Colorado Springs mayor.

Mayor John Suthers and Director of Aviation, Greg Phillips, will celebrate the end of a record-breaking year at the Colorado Springs Airport (COS) by serving sparkling juice and fortune cookies to travelers on Wednesday, Dec. 29 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

“This has been an exciting year for COS, and we’re excited to bring it to a close by celebrating and thanking our travelers,” Phillips said.

Airport leaders say 2021 was a big year for Colorado’s small airport. In March, it welcomed Southwest Airlines, which brought additional air service and available seats. Other carriers also increased their air service and capacity and, with the increase in capacity, came an increase in travelers.

Officials also say traffic volumes began to exceed 2019 volumes this summer and are projected to continue.

The airport is thanking travelers in other ways this year as well. COS has also launched its holiday parking promotion, offering $4.00 daily long-term parking from Dec. 20, 2021, to Jan. 3, 2022. Passengers are advised to use a manned booth when exiting outside of the promotional period.

Travelers are reminded to arrive at the TSA checkpoint at least 90 minutes prior to their flight’s departure. Additionally, the federal mask mandate is still in effect and has been extended to March 18, 2022. Masks are required inside all areas of the airport and on all aircraft.